The team coached by José Mourinho loses some important pieces in view of the next championship match. There will be no Dybala and Abraham

Rome no longer smiles. Yesterday against Feyenoord the match went in a far from positive way. After a super start and an excellent first half with a missed penalty, the team was unable to react and conceded a goal from a corner kick. In addition to the damage, however, everything seems to be there for a sensational hoax. Two very regular Roma players will not be there during the next championship match. The first is Tammy Abraham and the second is the jewel of this team: Paulo Dybala. Now it’s hard for Mourinho to be able to square an attack that risks being in full emergency.

For the English footballer who arrived two summers ago from European champions Chelsea, it is a shoulder dislocation. Only today will all the usual exams be carried out and we will be able to say with certainty whether Tammy can be there on Sunday against Udinese. For Paulo Dybala, instead, the story seems to be more complicated since it is yet another muscle problem of his season but also of his career. This time it is the adductor which gave signs of yielding and the player immediately stopped so as not to make the situation worse. Now let’s go and see all the latest on the Giallorossi’s infirmary.

Total emergency attack — Should the absences of the two key players of this Rome be confirmed, Mourinho will not be able to count on even one of the most promising substitutes. Ola Solbakken he has had a shoulder problem for several weeks and as a result he too has already raised the white flag in view of Sunday evening's match. Barring unforeseen events, it will be up to Andrea Belotti to try to turn around a disappointing season from all points of view.

