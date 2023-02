At least 11 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in an attack in central Syria blamed on ISIL, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. ISIS “attacked about 75 people on Saturday as they were harvesting truffles in the Palmyra area of ​​eastern Homs countryside,” it said. The attack killed “10 civilians, including a woman, and a member of the Syrian regime’s forces.” , added the NGO, according to which there are several people still missing.