April 14, 2023

Unions are calling for better working conditions. Possible total and partial cancellations of Frecce, Intercity and regional trains









ansa National strike by Trenitalia staff from 9 to 17. This was proclaimed by the trade union organizations Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Sml Fast Confsal and Orsa Ferrovie and, according to Trenitalia itself in a press release, “it could have a significant impact on rail traffic and involve total and partial cancellations of Frecce, Intercity and Trenitalia regional trains”.

Furthermore, the effects of the protest, in terms of cancellations and delays, continues the note issued by Trenitalia, “may occur even earlier and continue beyond the time the strike ends”.

“Guaranteed” trains and information about cancellations During the trade union protest, however, some national journeys will be scheduled, which can be consulted in the section Trains guaranteed in the event of a strike on the Trenitalia website. The group “taking into account the possible important repercussions on the service, invites all passengers to inquire before going to the station”, concludes the group”. Further information on connections and services will be disseminated through the Trenitalia App, the Infomobility section of the Trenitalia, the social and web channels of the FS Italiane Group, the free toll-free number 800 89 20 21, as well as at the ticket offices and assistance offices of the railway stations, at self-service shops and at affiliated travel agencies.

Unions: better working conditions are needed “Since the end of the pandemic phase, the working conditions of both all the railway workers and the employees of the cleaning contractors have in fact worsened”. Thus Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Orsa Ferrovie and Fast Confsal on the reasons for the strike. “We need – ask the trade union organizations – an adequate recruitment plan and a greater balance in the scheduling of shifts that takes into account the reconciliation of working times with those of private life. Train crews live with an excessive saturation of service shifts to the point of arriving at the non-concession of vacation days”.

The security problem “The issue of assaults against personnel on board trains and in stations also needs to be tackled – the trade unions continued – so we ask that the existing safety conditions be improved to counter this constantly growing phenomenon, including through the activation of the Protocol for the promotion of safety in railway mobility-activities, which we signed with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of the Interior, shared with the Conference of Regions, Anci and employers’ associations”.

Staff shortage “In the maintenance sector it is necessary to go ahead with the insourcing processes, consequently adapting the workforce. The personnel shortages in the sales and assistance sector, greatly penalized by the pandemic phase, risk negatively qualifying a central sector for the quality of a company that has undergone a drastic reduction due to the pandemic phase and that a reorganization is needed to resolve the critical issues”. “It is necessary – finally affirm Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Orsa Ferrovie and Fast Confsal – to implement concrete solutions to resolve the issues reported and the working criticalities of all Trenitalia railway workers”.

