Nymburk basketball players succeeded on the USK court, Brno won clearly in Opava

Defending champions Nymburk entered the quarterfinals with a 42-point win, but fell by three points to USK in the second home game. At Folimance today, the 18-time champions built up a lead of up to 23 points at the beginning of the last quarter, but the home team still managed to dramatize the match. In the end, they narrowed the gap to five points, but the favorite handled the ending better.

The best player of the match was Lockett, who contributed to Nymburk’s victory with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Samoura scored 15 points for USK.

Brno entered the match in Opava with a 9-0 run and led by 17 points already in the first quarter. The vice-champions from the last two seasons managed to equalize in the second part, but they did not lead even once. The guests maintained their lead, which they significantly increased in the last quarter with a 30:10 win.

Captain Šiřina’s 26 points didn’t help, Brno was led by Culpepper’s 23 points.