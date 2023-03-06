Home Business Ferrari flop, Leclerc fans console themselves with Federica Masolin. “The only one…”
Ferrari flop, Leclerc fans console themselves with Federica Masolin. “The only one…”

Ferrari flop, Leclerc fans console themselves with Federica Masolin. “The only one…”

Federica Masolin (Instagram federicamasolin)

Ferrari flop in Bahrain: Leclerc out, Sainz off the podium

Il Formula 1 World Championship 2023 got off to a bad start for the fans of Ferrari. Carlos Sainz he finished just off the podium (fourth place) in Gp del Bahrainbut his red never gave the feeling of being able to worry the cars in front (Red Bull double with Verstappen-Perez e former Ferrari driver Fernando Alonso in third place in an Aston Martin). It got worse Charles Leclerc who had to retire (the Frenchman did not hide his bitterness after the race).

Federica Masolin queen of Bahrain in the black Ferrari GP

In Maranello they will have to roll up their cars to avoid a new World Championship away from the Red Bulls and without world championship dreams. The only consolation for the Ferrari fans? Federica Masolin’s return to TVnow a real princess of Formula 1. Appreciated for her journalistic skills and in front of the video, but also for social shots.

“The only one saved from this weekend”wrote a follower below the post with a couple of photos from Bahrain. “The only beautiful thing seen in Bahrain”, another follower of Masolin echoes him. With the hope for the hearts that beat for the Cavallino to see another Ferrari in the Saudi Arabian GP scheduled for Sunday 19 March…

