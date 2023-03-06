Home World from Tiscali and edulia Treccani Scuola tools for a hybrid learning environment
World

from Tiscali and edulia Treccani Scuola tools for a hybrid learning environment

by admin
from Tiscali and edulia Treccani Scuola tools for a hybrid learning environment

Tiscali Italy SpA, one of the main national telecommunications operators, e edulia Treccani Schoolthe edutech pole of the Italian Encyclopedia Institute, have entered into a commercial partnership to offer innovative solutions to Italian schools according to the guidelines of the School Plan 4.0.

The Ministry of Education has earmarked 2 billion euros of the PNRR for the School Plan 4.0, which aims at the digital transformation of first and second cycle Italian schools.

In this context, Tiscali and edulia Treccani Scuola have created a series of tools for a digital transformation project of teaching that integrates three dimensions: physical, digital and relational, to make the students’ learning experience more immersive and enhance the effectiveness of teaching activities.

The project makes use of the collaboration of edulia Treccani School, which provides a digital library with thousands of quality contents from the Treccani world, included within the new learning environment proposed by Tiscali.

The partnership between Tiscali and edulia Treccani Scuola will allow Italian schools to develop innovative and customizable teaching methodologies, thus actively contributing to the construction of the school of the future.

The two realities will be present at the Didacta Italy Fair, the most important trade fair event on innovation in the school world, which will be held in Florence at the Fortezza Da Basso from 8 to 10 March.

School Plan 4.0

The School Plan 4.0, adopted by the Ministry of Education with an allocation of 2 billion euros from the PNRR funds, is an extraordinary opportunity for innovation for all first and second cycle schools and has as its objective the digital transformation of the school Italian.

See also  London, British leader of the Black Lives Matter movement was shot dead

You may also like

Iran, new cases of poisoned students: videos of...

Israel and the project to become the new...

discount in perfumery and Galaxy A13 5G at...

[Unsolved Mysteries]From case solving to prophecy, why are...

Iran, new cases of poisoned students: videos of...

Citizenship income, here is the squeeze for the...

Vera Fauna, critic of her album Los años...

Gary Rossington, last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd,...

[Current Affairs and Military]The consequences of the war...

Shameful behavior of Bruno Fernandes | Sports

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy