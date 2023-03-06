Tiscali Italy SpA, one of the main national telecommunications operators, e edulia Treccani Schoolthe edutech pole of the Italian Encyclopedia Institute, have entered into a commercial partnership to offer innovative solutions to Italian schools according to the guidelines of the School Plan 4.0.

The Ministry of Education has earmarked 2 billion euros of the PNRR for the School Plan 4.0, which aims at the digital transformation of first and second cycle Italian schools.

In this context, Tiscali and edulia Treccani Scuola have created a series of tools for a digital transformation project of teaching that integrates three dimensions: physical, digital and relational, to make the students’ learning experience more immersive and enhance the effectiveness of teaching activities.

The project makes use of the collaboration of edulia Treccani School, which provides a digital library with thousands of quality contents from the Treccani world, included within the new learning environment proposed by Tiscali.

The partnership between Tiscali and edulia Treccani Scuola will allow Italian schools to develop innovative and customizable teaching methodologies, thus actively contributing to the construction of the school of the future.

The two realities will be present at the Didacta Italy Fair, the most important trade fair event on innovation in the school world, which will be held in Florence at the Fortezza Da Basso from 8 to 10 March.

School Plan 4.0

The School Plan 4.0, adopted by the Ministry of Education with an allocation of 2 billion euros from the PNRR funds, is an extraordinary opportunity for innovation for all first and second cycle schools and has as its objective the digital transformation of the school Italian.