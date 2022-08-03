Ferrari closed the second quarter of 2022 with a net profit of 251 million euros, up 22% compared to 206 million in the same period in 2021. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) instead stood at 1 , 36 euros, showing an increase of 23% from 1.11 euros in the second quarter of 2022. Net revenues were 1,291 million, up 24.9% (+ 21.1% at constant exchange rates), with cars delivered which reached 3,455 units (an increase of 770 units or 28.7% compared to the previous year). In the quarter in question, Ebitda was 446 million, up by 15.5% compared to the previous year and with an Ebitda margin of 34.6%, while Ebit was 323 million, up by 17.8% compared to the previous year. The Maranello-based company saw industrial free cash flow generation amounting to 79 million, recording “the best second quarter ever in terms of pre-tax operating performance”.

“Ferrari continues a phase of strong growth, with record quarterly results in terms of revenues, Ebitda and Ebit. The quality of the first six months and the robustness of our business allow us to revise upwards the guidance for 2022 on all metrics. Net order taking also reached a new record level in the quarter, ”said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.