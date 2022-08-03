On August 2, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speech and the spirit of the important central meeting, and study the implementation of the province’s opinions. Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on July 28 and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the forum for non-party people, and effectively integrate thoughts and actions into the analysis and judgment of the Party Central Committee on the economic situation and the economic situation. Work decisions are deployed. We must go all out to stabilize the economic market, strengthen our confidence, intensify our efforts, make precise efforts, and implement comprehensive policies to strive for the third quarter and lay a solid foundation for victory in the whole year. It is necessary to actively seize policy opportunities, unswervingly implement the strategy of expanding domestic demand, carry out in-depth “project battle”, continue to create a good policy system and business environment, and effectively enhance the driving force and vitality of development. It is necessary to increase efforts to ensure and improve people’s livelihood, do everything possible to stabilize employment and promote entrepreneurship, and solve the problems that the people are desperately looking forward to with heart and soul. Adhere to the people first and life first, scientifically and accurately implement normalized epidemic prevention and control, effectively prevent and resolve various risks and hidden dangers, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safe development. It is necessary to strengthen and improve the inspection work in the new era, make inferences from one case to the other and do a good job in rectifying inspection problems, carry out in-depth activities to create a model agency that reassures the party and the people are satisfied, further enhances the work capacity and construction level of agencies at all levels in the province, and ensures that the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the provincial government The Committee’s work requirements are implemented and effective.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 41st collective study and visit of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee “Leading a Strong Army to Rejuvenation-New Era National Defense and Military Construction Achievements Exhibition”, highlighting the strengthening of ideological and political Guide and guide the officers and soldiers of the troops stationed in Jiangxi to study and practice Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Army, fundamentally enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidences”, and achieve “two maintenances”. It is necessary to further promote the joint education of military and local talents, adhere to the orientation of military needs, strengthen military-civilian communication and cooperation, and promote the deep integration of military personnel work into the construction of a strong province with talents. It is necessary to carry forward the glorious tradition of patriotism and support of the army, strengthen service and guarantee work, and strive to make Jiangxi’s contributions to the realization of the centenary goal of the founding of the army and the creation of a new situation of strengthening the army and developing the military industry.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important congratulatory letter to the Communist Party of China and the World Forum of Marxist Political Parties, actively tell the story of the Communist Party of China and Jiangxi, and vividly show the achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism, especially The vivid practice of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in Jiangxi, strengthening international exchanges and cooperation, advancing with the times, deepening theoretical research and interpretation, and making Jiangxi contributions to enriching and developing Marxism and jointly promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of the Central United Front Work Conference and studied the implementation of the opinions in our province. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thinking on doing a good job in the party’s united front work in the new era, deeply understand its core essence, spiritual essence, rich connotation and practical requirements, and implement it completely, accurately and comprehensively. Learn, think, apply, and unify knowledge, trust, and action. It is necessary to better serve the overall situation of the center, give full play to the advantageous role of the united front in gathering talents, intensive intelligence and extensive connections, and maximize the accumulation of wisdom and strength for promoting the high-quality leap-forward development of the province. It is necessary to widely gather people’s strength, and actively promote the harmony between political party relations, ethnic relations, religious relations, class relations, and relations between compatriots at home and abroad. It is necessary to compress and consolidate work responsibilities, improve and improve the system and mechanism, accelerate the construction of a large-scale united front work pattern, and strive to create a new situation for Jiangxi’s united front work in a new era.

The meeting conveyed and learned the spirit of the national propaganda minister’s teleconference, and studied the implementation of our province’s opinions. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to unremittingly arm the mind with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, guide practice, and promote work. “As a basic textbook, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels is taken as an important content, and the party’s innovative theoretical arming is continuously strengthened. It is necessary to in-depth publicize the historic achievements and historical changes that have taken place since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continue to do a good job in the publicity of major themes such as “forging ahead in a new journey and building a new era”, and extensively carry out publicity and education on the mass theme of “rejuvenation of a strong country” Activities to further expand and strengthen mainstream public opinion, and create a strong public opinion atmosphere celebrating the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

The meeting also studied other matters.