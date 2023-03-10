Sudani Net:

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations, which had been severed since 2016, following negotiations hosted by China, in a move that may involve major regional diplomatic changes, and Washington welcomes any efforts to reduce tension in the region.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume bilateral relations and re-establish their embassies, according to what was reported by Iranian and Saudi media today (March 10, 2023).

A statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, said that, following discussions, “the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran reached an agreement that includes agreeing to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months.”

Following the recent visit of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to Beijing, Ali Shamkhani, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, began following up the visit agreements and holding intensive talks with the Saudi Minister of State, the advisor in the Council of Ministers and the Saudi National Security Adviser, since Monday, March 6. Musaed bin Muhammad Al-Aiban to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, according to what was reported today, Friday, by the Iranian Fars News Agency.

The agency stated that a tripartite statement was issued in Beijing today, Friday, at the conclusion of the talks, and was signed by Shamkhani, Al-Aiban, and Fang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party Central Committee and head of the Office of the Central Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Party and a member of the Government Council of the People’s China.

The statement stated that, in response to the Chinese president’s initiative to support relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Beijing hosted talks between the Iranian delegation headed by Shamkhani and the Saudi delegation headed by Al-Aiban, from March 6 to Friday.

The statement indicated that the talks were based on “the principle of good neighborliness, and according to the agreement of the Chinese president with the leaders of the two countries … and the desire of the two countries to resolve the differences between them through dialogue and diplomacy and based on the brotherly ties between Tehran and Riyadh, and the emphasis of the two sides on the principles and charter of the United Nations, the Charter of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and international principles.” “.

Iran and Saudi Arabia also expressed their thanks to Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the talks that took place between the two sides in the years 2021 and 2022, and their thanks to the Chinese leadership for hosting and supporting the recent dialogue.

According to Fars News Agency, Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to resume diplomatic relations between them within a period of two months, and the embassies of the two countries will be opened during this period.

He is scheduled to meet with the foreign ministers of the two countries to implement this decision and pave the way for the exchange of ambassadors.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)