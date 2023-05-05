Ferrari, Vigna criticizes the green turnaround in forced stages

Also from Ferrari they arrive criticism of the green turn towards the electric car in too short a time frame. “I think technology transitions take time,” he said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, commenting on the positive data from the Maranello company. “Those energy technologies, even more so. They last for decades – she explained. – The mistake made is thinking of doing everything in four and four eight. Our offer includes internal combustion and hybrids, the weight of which has doubled reaching 35% of deliveries. We will also soon add our full electric model to the family. But times are too tight.”

Maranello at full throttle

The first three months of the year were very positive for the Maranello company. A has been registered new record of the ebitda margin at 37.6%, and net profit of 297 million euros (+24%), 3,567 cars delivered, 1.4 billion in net revenues. “Our order backlog is covered to the whole of 2025 gthanks to an incomparable range of products – said Vigna. – We have reopened orders for the Thoroughbred, suspended following an unprecedented initial application. The strategy, however, will not change and the car will remain within the limit of 20% of annual deliveries. Finally there is the launch of the Roma Spider. We are in line with the electrification process: the first battery-powered model in 2025. And we confirm the 2023 targets”.

The future

Vigna then traced the lines of the future: “We want give our customers freedom in choosing the type of engine and, therefore, we welcomed the EU’s commitment to enable the adoption of e-fuels”. “Ice still has an important role to play even in a world with zero carbon emissions and, together with our partners, we are studying and evaluating solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions – concluded the CEO. – E-fuels can already power our internal combustion engines. I see a lot of questions and concerns about cost and availability. I can understand them, but I am a firm believer in the power of technological innovation. I realized that initial difficulties in a new technology can be overcome as you learn how to optimize the process.” It is enough that this is done following the times of the research, not through diktat of the European Union