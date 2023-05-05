Home » Rototom Sunsplash begins its presentation tour through different cities
World

The international reggae festival Rototom Sunsplash begins a world tour of presentation parties for his 28th editionWhat will be celebrated in bless you this summer, from August 16 to 22, 2023.

After the opening concerts in Bologna (Italy) in March and April, the launch party tour continues on its way. will today friday may 5 in the Swiss city of Sion, with KT Gorique, TimanFaya y Ruffpack and in the UK with Shabba Party in London (May 6) and Bristol (May 7th).

The contest will continue projecting its tour through six countries in Europe and America, landing in Bogota on May 13 and completing, in July, the 2023 launch party agenda in Lisbon and Valencia.

Along the way, you will pass Málaga (Saturday May 20, Ventorillo del Cura) with Raphael, Phango y DJLionand the Madrid Trashcan Music Club (May 27) to receive the triplet Unity Sound, Supah Frans y But Jahma.

June will transit through Ginebra (Day 1, L’Usine room, with Lady Leshurr); and, back to Spain, for Cadiz (June 10, at Chiringuito Gran Baba, with Cool Up Records y Paulinoamong others) and Alicante (June 20th).

The final stretch of the month will be in Bergamo (June 22, in the Edoné space, with Horace Andy, Forelock, Rootical Foundation y Chiskee), Rate (on June 23 with the trident Brother L, Clan Roots y Tray Scratch), in Ourense (June 24 at A Fabrica Da Luz) and in Ibiza (June 29 at Las Dalias).

