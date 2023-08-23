Ferraris: «FS investments are worth 2% of GDP»

The key points Ten-year commitment The relationship with the universities 4,000 building sites active

Listen to the audio version of the article

“The investments of the FS Group over the next 10 years will affect the national GDP by 2% and, with 200 billion euros, will serve to make collective and freight transport by train increasingly attractive and efficient, increasing transport capacity by at least 20%. of the railway network and the number of passengers by 30%. From the stage of the Rimini Meeting, the managing director of the FS Group Luigi Ferraris underlined the role of Ferrovie dello Stato in the new Italian season of infrastructures, for whose development, as specified by Ferraris, about 300 thousand people are involved each year in the scope of the Pnrr, but not only.

Ten-year commitment

Participated in the round table Infrastructures and Pnrr: which development for Italy together with the Minister of Infrastructures and Transport Matteo Salvini, the governor of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, the president of Anci and mayor of Bari Andrea Decaro and Maximo Ibarra, Ceo & General Manager of Engineering, Luigi Ferraris reiterated the FS Group’s commitment to invest 200 billion euros over the next 10 years to modernize and upgrade infrastructures that have an average life of over 60 years.

Investments that will have a direct effect on the growth of the national GDP, as explained by Luigi Ferraris on the sidelines of his speech.

«There are two points of GDP – he argued – and they bring with them 200,000-300,000 workers, both directly and indirectly. So the effect on the economy is definitely relevant. The works – he continued – cover the entire territory from North to South and therefore it is clear that the impact is also and above all on local economies. This – concluded Ferraris – is certainly an aspect that allows the country to be able to leverage this new wave of infrastructures to support the growth of the GDP”.

The relationship with universities

For this reason, according to Ferraris, skills and professionalism are at the center and it is increasingly important to strengthen the dialogue between the world of universities and that of business. “To this end, we have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Ministry of Education and Merit for the construction of an integrated professional training chain,” said Ferraris.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

