Ferretti: admission to listing on Borsa Italiana and start of the offer period

Borsa Italiana has given the green light to the admission of the ordinary shares of Ferretti, company currently listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on Euronext Milan.

The offer period for Ferretti shares is scheduled to begin on 21 June and end on 22 June 2023, subject to any extensions or early terminations which will be communicated through the Company’s website. The indicative date for the start of trading of the Company’s shares on Euronext Milan is set for 27 June 2023, but remains subject to obtaining the necessary authorizations from CONSOB and Borsa Italiana.

The offer will include a maximum of 88,454,818 Shares, equal to approximately 26.1% of the company’s share capital, held and offered for sale by Ferretti International Holding. In the event that all of the Offered Shares are sold and the Over-Allotment Option is not exercised, the Offered Shares will represent approximately 26.1% of the share capital of the Company.

