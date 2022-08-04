Order collection of 641.9 million euros in the first half of 2022, up by 30% compared to the first half of 2021 (493.6 million euros) thanks to strong demand from the world market.

Thus Ferretti Group lifts the veil on the results for the half-year ended June 30, 2022. The order backlog is equal to 1,218 million euros as of June 30, 2022, with a growth of 20% compared to December 31, 2021 (1,016 million euros) thanks to the strong acquisition of orders in the period and an increase of 49% compared to the same period of 2021. Revenues amounted to 534.9 million euros in the first half of 2022, with a growth of 17.0% compared to the first half of 2021 (457 , 2 million euros), thanks to the strong order backlog accumulated in 2021. Avv. Alberto Galassi, Chief Executive Officer of the Group, commented: “We are in an extraordinary moment of the market, but it is above all thanks to our work that we are able to grow so quickly. We invest to continue to innovate and continually present new models, more and more cared for in every aspect, from design to technological solutions, constantly looking to reduce our environmental footprint. We are sure to interpret the best of Italian boating in the world and to offer our shareholders tangible results “.