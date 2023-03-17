Feud between mineral waters, millionaire contracts blown: it’s a clash

In the Cuneo area the profit between mineral waters. Sant’Anna was sued by Eva and the accusations are heavy: defamation e trade disruption. Three years of investigations – we read in La Stampa – before referral to trialthe Procura di Cuneo holds the top management of Sant’Anna responsible for the publication of a defamatory article entitled: “Is Acqua Eva a brand owned by Lidl?”. And in the subtitle: “This is the question that large-scale retail buyers have been asking themselves for a few weeks, and in this article we will try to clarify it”. But instead of clarifying the article confusesmixing true information and in the public domain on shareholders and Board of Directors of the Paesana company, and news «false and unfounded» on their traceability to centers of power Lidl. From sources in crisis to supermarket shelves, the guerra some water will also end up in court.

Come David and Goliathto fight in a battle all Cuneo are Eve water of Paesana (226 million bottles, 43 million turnover) e Sant’Anna water di Vinadio, European leader with over 1.5 billion “pieces” and a turnover almost 8 times higher (320 million). Numbers – continues La Stampa – that will not count September 22nd, opening day of the hearing in the criminal trial. The accusations are heavy: defamation, disruption of industry or commerce. After the publication in 2018 many broken contractsincluding the one with Diesel. Millionaire agreements torn up, even a negotiation – to the details – with the galaxy of Renzo Rosso, the famous mister Diesel and owner of the “Red Circle Investmens”, intends to invest in beverages with Favp, to launch it into the world. The reason in an email: “Your policy It does not appear transparent enough“. But the damage was already done. They estimate each other 10 million losses. So the two brands will compete in court.

