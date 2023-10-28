FI, Fascina “Soon absent from Parliament due to indescribable pain”

FI, Fascina and ‘my beloved Silvio’. ‘Esteem and affection for children’

“Silvio Berlusconi had decided to stand as a candidate in the next European elections in all the constituencies”, reveals his partner, Marta Fascina, to Bruno Vespa in the book ‘Il rancore e la Speranza’ to be released in November by Mondadori/Rai libri. To the author who asks her “can you testify that Berlusconi remained very lucid until the end, really outlining political initiatives down to the last minute?”, the FI deputy replies that “he worked until a few hours before reaching the house of the Lord “.

“He read newspapers, wrote notes, discussed internal and international politics and companies, called friends, politicians, collaborators. Until the last moments – explains Fascina – he remained fully lucid and operational. He had decided to stand as a candidate in the next European elections , in all the Circumscriptions. This – he further notes – says a lot about the temperament of an extraordinary man and his unparalleled attachment to life”. As for the impact of the death of the Italian leader, Fascina says that “it is a question that cannot be asked in the past tense. I experienced his sudden earthly disappearance, I live it and I will live it with a sense of anguishing emptiness which will remain unbridgeable for the rest of my life.”

“My beloved Silvio – he then continues – gave love in profusion. In such a context of harmony and union that he, in his uniqueness, was capable of creating, it would have been difficult not to form excellent relationships with his beloved children in to whom – again in Fascina’s words – I remain bound by sincere and profound feelings of esteem and affection”.

Marta Fascina, however, will return to the Chamber in the next few days. She announced it herself in the interview. “I am a deputy in the second legislature. As I have always said – recalls Berlusconi’s partner – I have been following and doing politics since I was a teenager. I will continue to carry out the parliamentary mandate that the citizens have given me; my absence was motivated by indescribable suffering “. What role would you like to take on in Forza Italia? Vespa asks. “I have never asked for or aspired to party positions. So no, at the moment, I don’t imagine particular roles for myself.” Do you confirm that, also in light of the rumors that have emerged in recent months, you will continue to live at Villa San Martino? The journalist asks. “I admit that I smile, even if it is something that is difficult for me at the moment, when I read imaginative press articles. The Berlusconi family’s categorical denial is worth more than any unfounded gossip.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

