Thousands of people demonstrate at Grand Central Station in New York wearing a black t-shirt with the words “no weapons, no war”

Paolo Foschi / CorriereTv

Thousands of people flocked to New York’s Grand Central Station to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Jews and Muslims, wearing T-shirts with the words “No more weapons, no more war”, came together for peace. The video was posted on X-Twitter and immediately went viral.

October 28, 2023 – Updated October 28, 2023, 03:25

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X