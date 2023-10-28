Rangers snatch victory from jaws of Diamondbacks with dramatic homers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Who else but Corey Seager and Adolis García would play superhero for the Rangers?

Before this October, Seager had his share of signature moments at Globe Life Field. On Friday, he cemented himself in Texas lore forever. With the Rangers down to their last two outs and trailing by two runs in the ninth inning, Seager took Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald deep for a game-tying, two-run home run that still might not have landed.

“That was the best moment of the game,” García said. “He fired me up.”

No kidding. Two innings later, García delivered a walk-off homer into the right-field seats off Miguel Castro, as the Rangers spilled onto the field and celebrated their dramatic 6-5 win in Game 1 of the World Series.

Rangers’ Adolis García smashes walk-off HR in Game 1 vs. D-backs

The blue, white, and red crowd of 42,472 at Globe Life Field, simmering for nine innings, finally erupted with all it had. A steady and decibel-shattering roar continued for minutes, long after Seager himself had rounded the bases and high-fived his teammates in the dugout. If the thunder from the stands wasn’t enough to elicit goosebumps, Seager’s reaction to his home run will spark the Rangers for days to come.

Seager is one of baseball’s relative stoics. The business-like shortstop doesn’t allow himself to get excited, let alone show that response to the world. But this was different. This moment was too big, too important. This was the most emotion Seager has ever shown on a baseball field.

The second Seager turned on the first pitch from Sewald — a 94 mph fastball at the top of the zone — he knew it was gone. Everyone did. Standing at home plate, holding his bat, with his chin pointing skyward, Seager howled right then and there. After he watched it go, but before the ball had even touched down, Seager turned to his teammates in the dugout and screamed at them, too. Only once he rounded first base did the detached, cold-blooded Seager return.

Seager now owns the third-most home runs by a shortstop in postseason history (17), trailing only Derek Jeter (20) and Carlos Correa (18). Playing in his 14th career World Series game, Seager has crushed the most home runs by a shortstop in World Series history (four), eclipsing Jeter (three) and Correa (three) in this category. And since the postseason was held at Globe Life Field during 2020’s pandemic season, when Seager earned NLCS and World Series MVP honors with the Dodgers, the shortstop now has 10 postseason homers at this park. That’s six more than anyone else and the fifth-most by any player at a single venue.

None were bigger than his latest one.

Rangers’ Corey Seager crushes game-tying, two-run homer

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

Flippin’ Bats:

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more