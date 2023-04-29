Fiera Milano: Conci appointed managing director

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new Board of Directors of Fiera Milano, the main Italian trade fair group, met to appoint the new managing director, Francesco Conci, and assign corporate offices. The new board is made up of Carlo Bonomi, Francesco Conci, Ferruccio Resta, Michaela Castelli, Agostino Santoni, Monica Poggio, Regina De Albertis, Paola Annamaria Petrone and Elena Vasco. The board of directors has assigned the corporate offices until the shareholders’ meeting which will be called to approve the financial statements of Fiera Milano as at 31 December 2025.

Francesco Conci, former CEO of Fiera Milano Congressi since 2013 and strategic marketing director of the trade fair company from 2018 to 2020, is the new CEO of the group and has also assumed the position of general manager of Fiera Milano, replacing Luca Palermo, who held the position from 1 January 2021.

“I am sure that the new board of directors and the managing director will be able to accompany Fiera Milano on its growth path, enhancing the decisive role of our group as a development and internationalization platform for the country’s economy – said the chairman Carlo Bonomi –. We are aware of the challenges that await us, but we are equally confident that the solidity of Fiera Milano’s business model and the talent and professionalism of its people can be decisive elements for the future of the group, which is increasingly called upon to be a policy instrument industry capable of generating value for businesses, people and the local area».

The new CEO and general manager, Francesco Conci, commented: «We are ready to face the challenges and seize the opportunities that will present themselves in the near future, with the belief that Fiera Milano will have to play an ever greater role in the development of Italian companies throughout abroad and act as an international hub able to offer a unique platform to host relevant events of global reach”.

The Board of Directors has ascertained, with reference to all its members, that there are no causes of ineligibility and incompatibility and that all possess the requisites of integrity and professionalism envisaged by the applicable legislation and has also ascertained that the directors Michaela Castelli, Regina De Albertis, Paola Annamaria Petrone, Monica Poggio, Ferruccio Resta, Agostino Santoni, Elena Vasco meet the independence requirements established pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana and pursuant to art. 148, paragraph 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58/98.