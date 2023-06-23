Fighter for the digital revolution

Sabine Scheunert, until recently Head of Digital Sales at Mercedes-Benz, is campaigning for more awareness of change – and is setting the tone at the country’s big digital summit in the Porsche Arena.

It is certainly no coincidence that she is the first of around 120 “speakers” to appear immediately after the welcome by Minister of Economics Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut (CDU): Sabine Scheunert, as befits her status, gets the 3,000 participants in the mood for the “Digital Summit BW 2023”. “Successful change requires digital skills, optimism and speed” is one of the central messages of the technically innovative community in Stuttgart’s Porsche Arena. “To ensure the success of our core industry in the country, a revolutionary way of thinking is essential.”

