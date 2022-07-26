After the rapid expansion of their respective camps, the extended-range route and the PHEV hybrid route crossed each other’s borders and began to step on each other. Not long ago, Huawei executive director Yu Chengdong and Weipai CEO Li Ruifeng had a debate over “extended program technology“.

On July 25th, as a “trump card” of Weipai’s countermeasures for the range extension technology, the Latte DHT-PHEV was officially launched, and the price after comprehensive subsidies was 229,000 to 263,000 yuan. On the same day, Li Ruifeng updated two updates in a row on the social platform, “calling” for his own products, one of which was accompanied by “paying for better technology in the world“.

Image source: Weipai official website

At the cusp of the storm, Wei Pai does not shy away from comparing the intelligent DHT series-parallel technology with the program extension technology. “Intelligent DHT series-parallel technology is the best new energy technology in the world.” Wei brand CMO Qiao Xinyu said bluntly in an interview with a reporter from “Daily Economic News“, “The program extension has defects in power under the condition of power feeding, and its SOC setting At 20%, that is, the power boost is guaranteed by 20% of the electricity, while the PHEV models will retain electricity, and we only keep 12%.”

It is reported that under the series extended-range hybrid architecture, the engine cannot be directly driven. It needs to generate electricity first, then transmit the current to the drive motor, and then drive the vehicle. The energy of the engine is lost by about 15% through the generator and the drive motor. Especially when driving at medium and high speeds and accelerating rapidly, the engine cannot participate in driving, resulting in high fuel consumption.

Judging from the parameters of the Latte DHT-PHEV, the two-wheel drive version has a pure electric range of 184km, a comprehensive fuel consumption of 0.48L/100km, and a comprehensive range of more than 1000km; the four-wheel drive version has a pure electric range of 155km, a comprehensive fuel consumption of 0.72L/100km, and a comprehensive range of more than 1000km. 900km. According to Qiao Xinyu, the models launched by Wei brand will be equipped with intelligent long-range DHT PHEV and high-end intelligent driving assistance technology in the future.

In fact, from the perspective of industrial development, the technological struggle is not a bad thing. Because the debate is not to decide the outcome of the moment, consumers also need to help them select better products in the voice of the debate, and the market also needs to screen out the technical route that is more suitable for the current travel environment.

However, judging from the current market effect, the extended-range models represented by the Ideal ONE and Wenjie M7 and the PHEV plug-in hybrid vehicles represented by Song PLUS DM-i have full potential. Data shows that in the first half of this year, the sales volume of Ideal ONE in the first half of the year exceeded 60,000 units, the order volume of Wenjie M7 exceeded 60,000 units, and the cumulative sales volume of Song PLUS DM-i was 130,000 units.

Although each company has differences in technology, this has not hindered the arrival of the explosive period of the hybrid vehicle market. According to the overall goal proposed in the “Technology Roadmap 2.0″, by 2025, hybrid new cars will account for more than 50% of traditional energy passenger vehicles. The reporter noticed that Changan, Geely and other independent brand car companies have launched a number of hybrid models to seize the market.

For example, on July 25th, Changan Dark Blue SL03 was launched, and the pure electric version, hydrogen electric version and extended-range version were launched. Among them, the pure electric version provides two battery life versions of 515km and 705km, priced at 183,900 yuan and 215,900 yuan respectively; the extended-range version has a comprehensive battery life of over 1,200km and a pure electric battery life of over 200km, priced at 168,900 yuan; hydrogen The electric version of the car has a cruising range of 730km with full hydrogen and a price of 699,900 yuan.

Image source: Photo courtesy of the official website

At present, more and more independent brands are entering the hybrid vehicle market. A few days ago, Wuling will officially enter the hybrid market by relying on the ecological integration advantages of the new energy three-electricity supply chain and its independent research and development capabilities in batteries, electronic controls, chips, etc., and will have conventional hybrid electric (HEV) and plug-in There are two paths for hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

Wang Dean, an analyst at Ping An Securities, believes that policy constraints have put pressure on traditional car companies to increase fuel consumption year by year, and the development of hybrid vehicles is an inevitable choice for traditional car companies. Hybrid vehicles in my country have a small base, strong adaptability to scenarios, and are user-friendly for families to purchase a car for the first time. There is a huge space for hybrid vehicles to replace traditional fuel vehicles.



