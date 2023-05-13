Home » Filippo Ganna what bad luck: he retires from the 2023 Giro d’Italia, that’s why
Filippo Ganna retires from the 2023 Giro d’Italia (photo Lapresse)

Filippo Ganna retires from the 2023 Giro d’Italia: positive for Covid

Filippo Ganna tested positive for Covid and is forced to stop. This was announced by his team, the Ineos Grenadiers team via twitter. The Italian cyclist, second in the Milano Sanremo this year and sixth in the Paris Roubaix, must leave the Giro d’Italia.

Giro d’Italia, Filippo Ganna retires due to covid: the announcement of Ineos

“Filippo Ganna unfortunately will not line up for today’s stage 8 of the Giro 2023 – it reads – after being a result positive to Covid-19 and have shown mild flu-like symptoms. Filippo will now rest and make a full recovery before continuing on to his 2023 racing schedule.”

