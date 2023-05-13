Finance – European Investment Bank for rapid reconstruction of Ukraine

.

Luxembourg (German news agency) – In view of the Charlemagne Prize being awarded to the Ukrainian President and the Ukrainian people, the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Werner Hoyer, spoke out in favor of an immediate reconstruction of the Ukrainian infrastructure. “Reconstruction must start now, so we can strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainians,” Hoyer told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday).

The most important thing is to act quickly. “The later the infrastructure repairs begin, the higher the bill will be,” Hoyer explained. The EIB will also finance further infrastructure projects during the war. Ukraine works 70 percent.

“Production, tax revenues, anti-corruption – everything is on the right track,” underlined the EIB President. Ukraine is often underestimated, and Europeans must abandon the idea that Ukraine is a developing country joining the EU. “Yes, there are still administrative weaknesses that need to be addressed, but Ukraine is a strong economic partner,” said Hoyer.

