Fincantieri, in the new plan focus on core business and profit target

“We will overturn every stone.” Pierroberto Folgiero used this metaphor twice to present the new industrial plan of Fincantieri, announced in the guidelines at the end of 2022 and illustrated in detail today for the first time to the financial community, in a meeting held in Milan with analysts, bankers and investors. The plan drawn up by Folgiero, named a year ago, has the ambition to change the history of the state-controlled group, which since it went public in 2014 has managed to consolidate its leadership in the construction of cruise ships and acquire important military orders but never guaranteed satisfactory profitability and, as the manager recalled, “never paid a dividend to…