Finlogic announces that the respective boards have approved the merger by incorporation of Mobile Project (the merged company) into Alfacod (the merging company).

The bylaws of Alfacod will not undergo changes deriving from the merger operation, as the area of ​​activity of Mobile Project is included in its corporate purpose.

The merger is part of the broader corporate redefinition process of the Group, aimed at simplifying its structure and better exploiting its current operational, administrative and corporate synergies.