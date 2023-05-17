Finma investigation – Cryptocurrencies: Finma reprimands Dadvan Yousuf and his foundation – News

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma has concluded its investigation into a foundation active in the crypto space.

The authority concludes that the Dohrnii Foundation and the foundation’s founder Dadvan Yousuf have seriously violated the regulatory provisions in various respects.

With the publication of the investigation report, the enforcement proceedings opened against the foundation in May 2022 have been formally completed, FINMA announced. The cantonal court of Zug opened bankruptcy proceedings as early as March 2023 due to over-indebtedness and the foundation is in the process of being dissolved.

Statement from Yousuf’s lawyer

open box

Box zuklappen



At the request of SRF News, Dadvan Yousuf’s lawyer states: “Until further notice, no comments will be made on the media release from Finma or made the decision discussed therein. Dadvan Yousuf took note of the media release and Finma’s decree and is currently being analyzed in detail by the lawyers employed. Accordingly, a lawyer is currently also examining whether an appeal will be taken against the injunction.”

A cease and desist order will be issued to the founder of the foundation and this will remain published on the website for a period of five years. Finma’s decision is not final and can be contested by the parties at the Federal Administrative Court.

Regulatory provisions violated

As part of the investigation, Finma found that the foundation was carrying out several activities requiring a license when the “DHN token” was launched in spring 2021. Tokens for around 3 million euros were sold to 500 private individuals without being usable in the form described. A corresponding platform for using the tokens was never operational.

See also Today's Stock Exchanges, March 15th. Lists looking for stability. Svb crisis, the Fed evaluates stricter rules on banks From refugee to self-proclaimed millionaire

open box

Box zuklappen



Dadvan Yousuf came to Switzerland as a refugee from Kurdistan at the age of three and has repeatedly attracted media attention at home and abroad. By investing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, he says he became a millionaire as a teenager.

In addition, from 2019 the founder of the foundation accepted funds of around 1.5 million francs, which were to be invested in the crypto sector and repaid including the return. According to the report, he and his foundation acted as a securities firm and financial intermediary without permission.

According to media reports, criminal proceedings are currently underway in the canton of Bern against the founder Dadvan Yousuf, in which he is accused of commercial fraud and embezzlement, among other things.