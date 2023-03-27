First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCNCA), a large U.S. regional bank, is buying a sizable chunk of Silicon Valley Bank’s business more than two weeks after its collapse roiled the banking system.

First Citizens is buying all of Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits, loans and affiliates, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) said. The branches will reopen on Monday morning under new ownership.

The acquisition includes $119 billion in deposits and about $72 billion in SVB loans at a $16.5 billion discount. About $90 billion of Silicon Valley Bank’s securities will remain in receivership.

Regulators took control of Santa Clara, Calif.-based Silicon Valley Bank on March 10. The bank’s collapse at the time sparked panic that led to Signature…