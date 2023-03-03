After Schlein’s victory, in the Democratic Party they begin the first poisoned rags flew and Jasmine Cristallo wanded the Santori sardine

The populist hook is always in the water waiting for some fool to bite. And I love it Matthias Santorithe former minstrel of the new Italian politics, the Branduardi of Emilia, cast the hook some time ago now but the fishing – compared to others – was modest for him.

In fact, he only managed to snag a position of city councilor in Bologna, a bit too little for those who planned to change Italy by turning it upside down like a sock. The Emilian forge, which has always directed the communist and post-communist events together with the Tuscans, played everything internally with the derby between Schlein and Bonaccini.

The new secretary the Sardines are very interested not from the fishing point of view but from the political one and therefore wanted to put them in the secretariat but unfortunately for them a too zealous Santori has exaggerated his zeal towards the new Saint of the left and is risking ruining everything.

The sardine did not keep in mind what Minister Talleyrand said to his employees: “above all, not too zealous” and that is “above all, not too much zeal”.

In fact, the incautious little fish had declared: “For a Fioroni who leaves, I think we will have 100 new entrants to the Democratic Party”. To which Beppe Fioroni, a Catholic and thriving founder of the Democratic Party at high altitude “Christian Democracy” took offense and replied live on Radio 1: “Mattia Santori said that for a Fioroni who leaves, another hundred will arrive? And who is Santori?? The important thing is that I’m not part of a party that doesn’t want me, I hope to see even a thousand coming”.

In short, the famous “Michele (Santoro) who?” pronounced by Enzo Siciliano then recently at the top of Rai we must add this recent “Santori who?” pronounced by Fioroni. And in fact, at a time when the Democratic Party must above all demonstrate its stability by not risking splits, Santori’s words are not very smart.

The Catholic component replied piccata with Filippo Sensi, former spokesman for Matteo Renzi and already Francesco Rutelli’s man, but the greedy surprise came from a sonorous tramway that pulled one of his most faithful little fish from Agorà, the Catanzaro Crystal Jasmine: “I don’t agree with your words, I think it’s fair to say that when someone leaves they’re always sorry. I see a dismissive attitude that it is not possible to have in this delicate phase”.

Apart from political wisdom, however, there is also the doubt that Cristallo – having sniffed the air – wanted to get rid of the rash little fish to take her a more prominent placeperhaps in the new secretariat that Schlein is preparing and which must take into account all the balances within the Democratic Party, including fish ones.

What will happen in the future is not known but certainly in the Democratic Party they beginafter the victory, to fly the first poisoned rags which draw beautiful curvilinear trajectories that have the Nazarene as their objective.

In fact, Fioroni’s exit is not a sine cure because in any case he represents one of the two founding components of the Democratic Party, that is the Catholic one which, together with the former communist one, celebrated this small historic compromise. Kicking Fioroni out means expelling Catholics and therefore profoundly distort the initial political project itself. At this point it is no longer a question of the Pd but of a Pds extended to the radicals without, however, the charisma of Marco Pannella.

And this, moreover, leaves the free field for reformist forces of a democratic and Catholic naturefor example the Third Poleand in fact Renzi and Calenda will not miss the opportunity, as they have already made it clear.

Subscribe to the newsletter

