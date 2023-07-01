Fiscal delegation, stop the online sale of electronic cigarettes. Novelty

Tax delegation, less taxes on employee bonuses

The Finance Committee of the Camera completed the examination of the tax reform delegation. The vote for the mandate for the speaker, to send the text to the classroom, is scheduled for next week. “Today’s action is a step forward in reforming our country’s tax system – commented the Deputy Economy Minister, Maurizio Leo – and I trust that there will be the same collaboration in the subsequent stages in parliament as I noticed today”. Green light therefore to the last amendments to be approved.

Ok to the amendment that allows you to “assess the possible and progressive overcoming” of the superbollo on large-engined diesel cars, but without greater burdens for the public finances. The House Finance Committee approved the text, modifying the aspect concerning financial coverage.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

