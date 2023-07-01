Home » Fiscal delegation, stop the online sale of electronic cigarettes. Novelty
Business

Fiscal delegation, stop the online sale of electronic cigarettes. Novelty

by admin
Fiscal delegation, stop the online sale of electronic cigarettes. Novelty

Tax delegation, less taxes on employee bonuses

The Finance Committee of the Camera completed the examination of the tax reform delegation. The vote for the mandate for the speaker, to send the text to the classroom, is scheduled for next week. “Today’s action is a step forward in reforming our country’s tax system – commented the Deputy Economy Minister, Maurizio Leo – and I trust that there will be the same collaboration in the subsequent stages in parliament as I noticed today”. Green light therefore to the last amendments to be approved.

Ok to the amendment that allows you to “assess the possible and progressive overcoming” of the superbollo on large-engined diesel cars, but without greater burdens for the public finances. The House Finance Committee approved the text, modifying the aspect concerning financial coverage.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  "Plans for trains and to connect Chiavari with the A7"

You may also like

Constellation Brands: turnover up 6% in the first...

Why an EU ban should exclude young investors...

Dollar in Colombia Soars in June, Awaited Decision...

Lendlease and Risanamento close on Santa Giulia: completion...

Apple Becomes First U.S. Company to Achieve $3...

From farmer to real estate investor with €5000...

Car supervit, ok to the amendment: here, model...

The HR manager of the Dax group on...

The surprise of BlackBerry, doubles revenues and gets...

Rent, groceries, leisure time: this is what pensioners...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy