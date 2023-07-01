Iggy Pop and Julien Baker collaborate with The Armed

The Armed is an American hardcore punk music collective from Detroit formed in 2009. All of the band’s albums have been released for free through online downloads and have been produced by Kurt Ballou. They accumulate four studio albums and after their successful last album “ULTRAPOP” in 2021, they arrive again this August with “Perfect Saviours“, which will be released on August 25.

“Sport Of Form” is a collaboration of The Armed con Julien Bakerwhich features the appearance of Iggy Pop like God in their respective video clip. Tony Wolski has explained about the title of the song that “There are two types of sports: those of measure and those of form. A sport of measure like basketball or football has a points system and a kind of binary path to victory. A form sport is something like scuba diving or figure skating or bodybuilding, something with evolving standards and a layer of subjectivity and some kind of critical component.The world around us is complex, and our lives are more like a sport in a way that to a measure. However, many people see it as exactly the opposite. “

The new project is seen as the conclusion of a trilogy of albums that explore what pop culture means today. The record has been produced by Wolski next to Ben Chisholm y Troy Van Leeuwen and also has the participation of twenty artists. Affirm that “Perfect Saviours” is his sincere and unironic effort to create the biggest and best rock album of the 21st century.

The songs that will be part of the LP are: “Sport Of Measure”, “FKA World“, “Clone, Modern Vanity”, “Everything’s Glitter”, “Burned Mind”, “Sport Of Form”, “Patient Mind”, ” Vatican Under Construction”, “Liar 2”, “In Heaven” and “Public Grieving”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

