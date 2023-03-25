Henrik Fisker wants to stand up to large mass manufacturers with his electric car start-up. The first model is expected to hit the streets this spring.

Dhe entrepreneur Henrik Fisker has set himself very ambitious sales targets with his electric car start-up of the same name. “Our goal is to sell one million vehicles worldwide in 2027,” Fisker said in an interview with WELT AM SONNTAG.

The first model, the Fisker Ocean, is to be approved for road use and delivered in the spring. “The date depends on the authorities. It’s a formality,” Fisker said. The compact SUV is currently being produced at the contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Graz.

The founder of the Taiwanese company Foxconn wants to have the second model, Fisker Pear, built in the USA from the end of 2024. So far, Foxconn has not produced any cars. Fisker brushes aside doubts about whether the plan will work: “I trust them, just like Apple founder Steve Jobs trusted them when Foxconn started building the iPhone,” he said.

Fisker left it open whether he wanted to do without his own production in the long term. “In the long term, we may have our own factory,” he said. A lot of talks were going on, for example with major car manufacturers about sharing technological platforms for future vehicles. “But nothing is decided yet.”

