Due to the “disproportionate and unsustainable costs that have totally eroded profit margins”, the five hotels of the Caroli hotel in Salento close, three in Gallipoli and two in Santa Maria di Leuca: since yesterday the hotels no longer accept reservations but are limited only to welcome tourists whose booking has already been confirmed.

At the end of the summer and with the increasingly present energy crisis, the management of the structures could not do otherwise: “The disproportionate and unsustainable costs, which have totally eroded the profit margins – declares Attilio Caputo, general manager of the operating Salento hotel structures since 1966 – make it impossible to guarantee the continuation of the activity while making use of the opportunities offered by the credit system and the implementation of photovoltaic systems, the installation of which has not yet been authorized ”. Caputo explains that he has communicated the imminent closure to the Prefecture of Lecce and says he is “regretting the disservice we will create for guests, partners and suppliers”.

He also added: “Therefore, in further thanking our collaborators, who will, alas, be the first to be penalized by the situation that has arisen, we hope that a return to normality can create the conditions for a reopening”.

Giancarlo De Venuto, president of the Lecce section of AssoHotel, shares the concerns: «I invoke – he says – incisive policies not palliative methods to prevent other hotel companies from throwing in the towel. It is necessary to react immediately, to calm the prices in a sensible way, to avoid the risk of having tourists but not having companies to welcome them ».