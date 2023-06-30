Five mistakes every company should avoid when working remotely

Working in nature, with nothing more than a laptop: this is how many people imagine remote work. Getty Images

A guest post by Martin Kaelble, co-founder of the digital news platform Informed.

Cost savings, better scalability and an almost endless pool of potential talent – when my co-founders and I decided to found our startup Informed in 2021, the advantages of a remote-first company structure were obvious to us. We had no choice anyway, because we were in the middle of the Corona lockdown at the time.

Today I know that with the many benefits of Remote First come some challenges. And it’s not just us: Almost three years after the outbreak of the pandemic, the number of companies that have never had a physical office has increased rapidly. What have we learned since then? And how do you create a successful remote-first culture? Here are five tips.

Mistake 1: Not creating a team spirit

