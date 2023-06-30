Weather forecast Friday June 30, 2023 | weather forecast

Minimum temperature from 11°C to 16°C, and maximum from 29°C to 31°C.

Source: MONDO/U.Arsić

In Serbia on Friday sunny and even warmer, around 30°C in most areas. Wind weak southeast. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 11°C to 16°C, and maximum from 29°C to 31°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 24°C.

In Belgrade sunny on friday and even warmer than thursday. Wind weak southeast. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 16°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. Temperature at 22h up to 24°C.

In Niš sunny and even warmer on Friday. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 13°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening.

In the Užice region on Friday, sunny and warm weather with weak daytime cloudiness. Wind weak southerly, then easterly or changeable. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 10°C to 12°C, and maximum from 30°C to 31°C. Dry in the evening. On Zlatibor and Tara, it will be even warmer and mostly sunny with weak passing clouds and a maximum of 24°C at 1000 m above sea level.

In Vojvodina on Friday sunny and even warmer, up to 30°C. Wind weak southeast and south. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 12°C to 14°C, and maximum from 29°C to 30°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm from 20°C to 23°C.

In Novi Sad sunny and warm on Friday. Wind weak southeast. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 30°C. Dry and pleasantly warm in the evening. Temperature at 10 pm to 23°C.

In Subotica sunny and warm on Friday. Wind weak south and southeast. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 14°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 29°C. Dry in the evening. Temperature at 22h up to 22°C.

The weather for the next days

During the night towards Saturday and on Saturday morning, a stronger development of cloudiness coming from the west with the appearance of rain or local showers, first in the west, southwest and north of Serbia, and by the end of the day in all other regions. In the first part of the day in the central regions and in the south of Serbia, mostly sunny and very warm, and in the afternoon cloudy with rain and showers with a drop in temperature. The wind is weak to moderately variable, stronger in the area of ​​showers. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature from 13°C to 20°C, and maximum from 26°C in the north of Serbia to 32°C in the south. Mostly cloudy in the evening with occasional rain in most areas. Temperature at 10 pm from 19°C to 22°C. On Sunday, the weather will be a little fresher with passing rain that will gradually go south with the cessation of precipitation and clearing in most areas during the afternoon and evening. Only in the far north of Serbia can it stay dry. At the beginning of next week, sunny and warm or very warm with temperatures around or slightly above 30°C. On Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny, dry and warmer with the development of weak passing clouds. On Wednesday, mostly sunny and very warm with a slight chance of passing clouds with occasional rain in the afternoon primarily in the west and southwest of Serbia.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:28 Storm on the highway Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

