Five steps that changed an influencer’s finances

Niké Ojekunle, Lifestyle-Influencerin.

Visuals by Christina

Niké Ojekunle moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to pursue a career in fashion.

She took odd jobs, lived in her car and had to get her finances under control.

After struggling with anxiety due to financial hardship, five steps changed her life.

When Niké Ojekunle moved from her parents’ house to Los Angeles, her goal was to pursue a career in the fashion industry. She knew that neither her father nor her mother would be happy.

“If you know Nigerian parents, you know they are very strict. I think they are as strict as parents can be, and I hated that at the time,” says Ojekunle, then 24, “but now I’m grateful because without that strictness I wouldn’t have survived that part of my life. “

Share this: Facebook

X

