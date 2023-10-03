Flex Automotive Introduces Renoca Windansea: Their First Retro-Inspired Pick-Up for the US Market

Flex Automotive Unveils Renoca Windansea, a Retro-Inspired Pick-Up Designed for the US Market

The highly anticipated Renoca Windansea, Flex Automotive’s first pick-up truck exclusively designed for the US market, has been officially presented. Based on the third-generation Toyota Tacoma, this new offering combines the retro aesthetics of past decades with the reliability and popularity of the Tacoma.

Flex Automotive is known for its previous customizations on Toyota models such as the Land Cruiser and Hilux. However, this marks the first time the company has ventured into creating a vehicle exclusively for American consumers. By choosing the Tacoma as the foundation, Flex Automotive aims to tap into the success of the best-selling pick-up in the US market.

The Renoca Windansea boasts a retro-inspired design, featuring square lines and chrome details. The front fascia is particularly eye-catching, with round headlights, a grille adorned with horizontal slats, and the iconic “TOYOTA” emblem at the center, adding a touch of both ruggedness and nostalgia.

To cater to individual preferences, Flex Automotive will offer various accessories for the Renoca Windansea, including suspension kits, side steps, lights, tires, and rims. Inside the cabin, specific upholstery, instrument panel covers, and audio equipment updates will be available, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Under the hood, the Renoca Windansea retains the powerful 3.5 V6 engine found in the current generation Toyota Tacoma. With 277 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque, it provides ample performance for any adventure. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and efficient power delivery.

With a starting price of $52,800, the Renoca Windansea will be slightly more expensive than an unmodified Toyota Tacoma. To provide potential buyers with an opportunity to experience these exquisite pick-up trucks firsthand, Flex Automotive plans to open a showroom in San Diego, where interested individuals can explore the range of features and customization options.

The Renoca Windansea is expected to appeal to American drivers who seek a blend of classic style and modern reliability in their pick-up trucks. Flex Automotive’s latest creation represents a bold entry into the US market, offering a unique alternative for those looking to stand out on the road.

