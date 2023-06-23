Flood in Emilia Romagna, on the Mattarella rock commissioner

Sergio Mattarella and Stefano Bonaccini

The Democratic Party is in danger of extinction. The appointment of the commissioner becomes decisive for the political survival in Emilia Romagna, but also for taking the pulse of the government. Will the latter have the strength to answer?

In Italy every tragedy becomes comedy, great directors of the past taught us this, and in this last one from Emilia Romagna the strength of the government and of the left are measuring themselves over the appointment of the commissioner. Even if at this stage it seems that everyone “sings his song”.

The Meloni government would also be ready to appoint the extraordinary commissioner for floods for Emilia Romagna but how can he contradict the only leftist leader left, Sergio Mattarella? Or rather center-left. It seems that for that place, the President of the Republic in office sees only the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, in the role that perhaps belongs most to him: to rebuild what he has not been able to destroy (by calamities, of course).

The stalemate leaks from the rooms of the government but also from those of the Democratic Party.

Perhaps Bonaccini could have carried out the river containment works before the damageavoid the usual flooding of the Sillaro, Santerno, Idice, Savio which already overflowed in 2019 and polish them as was done for the Secchia and Panaro (which are in Modena, in his “house”), reinforcing the embankments, building lamination tanks, cleaning the beds of streams, yes, maybe.

And paradoxically it seems right the centre-right government to sing an old communist song (Black flag, do we want it? No!) where instead of the flag there is Bonaccini: “Do we want Bonaccini? No! Because the is the symbol of the flood, do we want Bonaccini? No!”. We’ll see if that’s enough.

