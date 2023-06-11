Focus on Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo: Looking to the Green and Low-Carbon Future_Oriental Fortune Network

On June 11, as the first exposition with the theme of “carbon neutrality” in China, the first Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Technology, Products and Achievements Expo (referred to as: Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo) was officially held at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai). Kicked off.

This expo covers 6 major sectors, with the theme of “Road to Carbon Neutrality”, focusing on energy-saving and low-carbon technologies, products and achievements, and building a public platform for the docking, cooperation and communication of various entities in the entire industry chain, and promoting carbon neutrality. The popularization and application of related technologies and the development of emerging industries will promote the green and low-carbon transformation of economic and social development.

Budweiser Asia PacificFocus on climate action, water protection,Smart AgricultureWith the four core areas of circular packaging, this expo will be heavily weighted to show the public its advanced concepts and innovative achievements in the field of sustainable development.

Zhu Jiangliu, vice president of corporate affairs of Budweiser China and vice chairman of the Double Carbon and Sustainable Development Working Committee: “(For example) the Wuhan factory has made an innovation, that is, it effectively collects the carbon dioxide that is naturally produced during the fermentation process. Then through some Technology, including water washing, including activated carbon adsorption, and then secondary condensation integration, etc., can remove all the remaining odors in the collected gas and become food-grade carbon dioxide. Then when refilling If you can use the carbon dioxide you store yourself, you don’t need to buy it out, and you can generate a surplus.”

In the field of automotive coatings, in order to realize the “carbon neutrality” of the automotive industry, Nippon Paint has made technological innovations. According to reports, the painting process is the most energy-consuming link, accounting for about 70% of the energy consumption of the entire automobile production, and the application of ultra-low temperature 140°C curing-free tin-free electrophoretic coatings will reduce 10% of carbon dioxide emissions in the painting process of each car, and also It is economical and environmentally friendly.

Wang Chenjun, Director of Product Operations of Nippon Paint China Automotive Coatings Division: “Actually, our car coating can help our entire car industry to reduce carbon emissions. At the same time, this product also takes into account the long-term corrosion resistance and There is such a requirement for appearance, so this product is a core product that Nippon has launched over the years to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Then I believe that in the future we will also have continuous products that can move from the laboratory to our entire real world. areas of technical application.”

In actual carbon reduction, enterprises tend to lack overall thinking and do not know where to start, so they need to use consultation to clarify the path. As a digital transformation expert in the field of global energy management and automation, Schneider Electric officially launched the second season of the sustainable impact plan “Carbon Reduction Master” at this expo, and upgraded it from three dimensions. One of its cores is to provide carbon neutrality and sustainable consulting services to help enterprises customize sustainable development management systems and carbon neutrality paths.

Schneider Electric Sustainability ConsultinganalystLi Shibang: “We are a practitioner of sustainable development and an enabler of sustainable development. The practitioners are us in so many factories. We have a very good mature management experience and our intelligence If you have some experience in supporting software and hardware, then this is the relevant experience of one of our practitioners. In terms of enablers, we will help corresponding enterprises through such experience and the software equipment we have deployed, and the same Make a corresponding deployment, and then help them also become a leading enterprise in sustainable development.”

It is reported that the Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo consists of three parts: theme exhibitions, series of forums and trade docking activities. The scale of the exhibition is 100,000 square meters, and nearly 600 well-known enterprises at home and abroad participate in the exhibition. The expo will last for four days until June 14.

(Source of article: China News Network)

Article source: China News Network

Original Title: Focus on Shanghai International Carbon Neutral Expo: Looking to a Green and Low-Carbon Future