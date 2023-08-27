Food supply at risk: JPMorgan gives stock tips

The global food supply is disrupted while demand increases due to population growth. Getty Images

The war in Ukraine, bad weather around the world and export restrictions have impacted the world‘s food supply.

JPMorgan reports on the state of the global food market and the increasing disruption.

The company also breaks down which stocks around the world will play a key role in the future of food.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Hurricanes in California are causing flooding in the Southwest, wildfires in Canada are causing smoke plumes on the East Coast, and heatwaves have hit almost every US state in between.

