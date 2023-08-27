Home » Salernitana-Udinese / Probable formations, the choices of Sousa and Sottil
Salernitana-Udinese / Probable formations, the choices of Sousa and Sottil

Salernitana-Udinese / Probable formations, the choices of Sousa and Sottil

Udinese is preparing for the second challenge of its championship. The match against Salernitana won’t be easy: here are the probable formations

Udinese wants to relaunch after a departure to forget. Tomorrow the departure for Salerno will take place and on Monday we will take the field for a challenge that is anything but simple against a great team like Salernitana. Paulo Sousa’s team has been getting a lot of satisfaction since the Portuguese coach took office. The last in chronological order is undoubtedly the comeback draw against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. The challenge is about to start and on the one hand we will have a team chasing the first almost mandatory points of the season. On the other, a company that rides on the wave of enthusiasm. Let’s not waste any more time and see the twenty-two who could take the field from the first minute.

Salernitana (3-4-2-1): William Ochoa; Matthew Lovato, Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio; Pasquale Mazzocchi, Lassana Coulibaly, Emil Bohinen, Domagoj Bradaric; Antonio Candreva, Grigoris Chestnuts; Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Download All. Paulo Sousa

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Christian Kabasele; Festy Ebosele, Lazar Samardzic, Wallace, Sandi Lovric, Jordan Zemura; Florian Thauvin, Lorenzo Lucca. Coach: Andrea Sottil

The ballots

There are two ballots in the Juventus home, the first concerns the defense and we are talking about the left flank. Hassane Kamara disappointed against the Old Lady and for this reason the first chance from the start could come for Jordan Zemura who has certainly demonstrated that he is a player with excellent qualities. The chance that the former Bournemouth footballer is waiting for could finally arrive. The second doubt concerns the midfield. Oier Zarraga should start from the bench after the disastrous performance against Max Allegri’s bianconeri. In his place there will be a midfielder of the highest order like Lazar Samardzic who will have the task of carrying the team on his shoulders. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here are the details of the Beto affair <<

