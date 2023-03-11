Home Business For a culture of reciprocity
Business

For a culture of reciprocity

by admin
For a culture of reciprocity

The public space is a central control institution that shapes the diverse everyday interactions of people as citizens, social beings and economic actors. Democracy manifests itself as a “risk of the public” (Hannah Arendt) as well as in deliberative processes, arbitrary procedures and free elections. It is about open-access communication forums and dynamic spaces for exchanging opinions. It is about a decentralized, innovative and market-driven economic order, which is enlivened by the density and diversity of work, knowledge and risk sharing: the public sphere and public space enable the political debate of the better arguments, are the place for mediating and shaping the everyday life and economic exchange.

See also  Sustainability report, only 1.76% of Italian companies present it

You may also like

Cgia, 46% of EU funds still to be...

Screens are too expensive!Exposure of Apple iPad Pro...

Here, electricity costs 1 cent per kilowatt hour

Resolution 24 of 06/03/2023 – Integration of previous...

Silicon Valley Bank: Savior could not come from...

Resolution 40 of 27/02/2023 – Authorization for the...

Changan Mazda CX-50 Interior Launch Follows Overseas Design_TOM...

This is what makes the case of Silicon...

Resolution 27 of 06/03/2023 – Purchase plates for...

Build Passive Income: I bought these two stocks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy