The public space is a central control institution that shapes the diverse everyday interactions of people as citizens, social beings and economic actors. Democracy manifests itself as a “risk of the public” (Hannah Arendt) as well as in deliberative processes, arbitrary procedures and free elections. It is about open-access communication forums and dynamic spaces for exchanging opinions. It is about a decentralized, innovative and market-driven economic order, which is enlivened by the density and diversity of work, knowledge and risk sharing: the public sphere and public space enable the political debate of the better arguments, are the place for mediating and shaping the everyday life and economic exchange.