Forbes, more billionaires in Italy: here are the Juniors who “rejuvenate” the ranking

Forbes, the "junior" billionaires in the rankings are growing: that's who they are

The list of Scrooges in Italy is expanding, accomplices the sudden disappearance – one year apart – by two “senior billionaires” such as Silvio Berlusconi and Leonardo del Vecchio. This is how the ranking drawn up every year by Forbes has been updated and has recalibrated the average age of Italian billionaires.

In fact, with the entry of Clemente Del Vecchio – Leonardo’s 19-year-old son – theItaly has “conquered” in one fell swoop both the youngest billionaire in the world and three others under 40, always at the court of the Luxottica empire, the children of the patron’s first marriage with Nicoletta Zampillo: Luca, Leonardo Maria and Rocco Basilico. To swell the ranks of this Italian group of young billionaires there is also Luigi Berlusconi, the last heir of the Cav – almost 35 years old.

Youth is not always synonymous with inexperience though, in fact the young Del Vecchio he has stood out since he was a teenager, when at 16 (3 years ago ndr) decided to submit a proposal for the relaunch of the Sears chain of stores in America, together with some friends. From there, the entrepreneurial flair inherited from his father blossomed before everyone’s eyes: in fact, the young man – as reported by the Corriere della Sera – became an active investor in some innovative businesses, including the German company FlixBusthe video conferencing platform Zoom and that for online learning Udacity.

