They’re young, they value their privacy, and they already have more money in their bank accounts than most people make in a lifetime. „Forbes‘ estimates her income at over $1 billion. Every year, the business magazine gives the estimated wealth of the richest people in the world – including that of the youngest billionaires. But who are the unknown faces?

Platz 7: Wang Zelong

Wang Zelong has inherited part of the Chinese titanium dioxide manufacturer CNNC Hua Yuan Titandioxid Co. The company specializes in the production of plastics, among other things. Forbes estimates his fortune at $1.3 billion. The billionaire generally stays away from cameras.

6th place: Catherine Andresen

Katharina Andresen is the eldest daughter of the Norwegian investor and entrepreneur Johan H. Andresen. The 27-year-old holds 42.2 percent of Ferd AS Holding. Forbes estimates her fortune at $1.6 billion. According to the business magazine, your wealth comes from investments.

5th place: Alexandra Andresen

The Scandinavian industrialist’s younger daughter, Alexandra, also owns 42.2 percent of Ferd AS’ shares. Forbes also estimates the 26-year-old’s fortune at $1.6 billion.

4th place: Kevin David Lehmann

Kevin David Lehmann is the son and heir of dm owner Günther Lehmann. As a teenager, the man from Karlsruhe received half of his father’s shares in the company. In this ranking he is both the youngest and the richest billionaire. Forbes estimates the 20-year-old’s fortune at $2.4 billion.

Platz 3: Leonardo Maria del Vecchio

The 27-year-old Italian is one of six sons of the ex-owner of Essilor Luxottica. The luxury brand is the world‘s largest eyewear manufacturer. The portfolio includes names like Prada, Dolce & Gabanna and Burberry. Forbes estimates the fortune of the heir at $ 3.7 billion.

Platz 2: Luca del Vecchio

Like his brothers and his mother, Luca Del Vecchio owns 12.5 percent of the Luxembourg-based family holding Delfin. At just 21, Forbes also estimates his fortune at $3.7 billion.

Platz 1: Clement of the Elder

The youngest and at the same time richest billionaire in the “Forbes” ranking is also part of the Italian del Vecchio family. Clemente’s net worth at 18 was $3.7 billion, according to Forbes.