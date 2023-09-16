Ford Fires 600 Workers as UAW Strike Hits Michigan Assembly Plant

The automotive company Ford has fired approximately 600 workers from its assembly plant in Michigan in response to the strike initiated by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The strike, which began on Friday, has impacted operations at the Michigan Assembly Plant. The UAW union represents around 150,000 employees in the automotive industry, including workers from General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

The strikers are demanding wage increases, more sick days, and the elimination of pay grades for workers at Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and Dodge in North America. This strike is historic as it is the first time in the union’s 88-year history that workers have simultaneously stopped working at all three companies.

The stakes are high for the economy and consumers. The strike could force manufacturers to suspend several operations, leading to potential disruptions in the supply chain and increased vehicle prices. However, President Joe Biden has defended the workers’ right to strike and suggested that automakers’ profits should be shared.

The UAW is calling for significant increases in overall pay, an end to varying wage levels, a shorter workweek with full pay, and the restoration of defined benefit pensions, among other benefits. The union also aims to represent workers at electric vehicle battery factories to ensure they receive fair wages.

Automakers have made offers closer to the UAW’s demands but a significant gap remains between the two sides. GM and Ford have offered a 20% pay increase, while Stellantis has proposed a 17.5% increase. The companies argue that the union’s demands are too expensive and could lead to higher vehicle prices, giving competitors an advantage.

This strike is different from previous ones as it partially affects all three major companies simultaneously. In the past, the union would strike at one company at a time. The UAW’s strategy aims to put pressure on the companies while preserving its strike fund, which currently stands at around $825 million.

The negotiations are ongoing, and there is potential for the strike to expand to other plants. The UAW’s president has stated that if the companies continue to negotiate in bad faith or make insulting offers, the strike will continue to grow.

As the strike continues, vehicle prices may increase, especially if the supply of vehicles runs short. Buyers may turn to non-union competitors who could charge higher prices. Additionally, the global shortage of computer chips has already impacted vehicle availability, further exacerbating the situation.

The outcome of the negotiations and the resolution of the strike will have significant implications for both the automotive industry and the workers involved.

