Lampedusa Overwhelmed: Italian Island Receives 7,000 Migrants in Two Days, Mayor and UNHCR Raise Alarm

Lampedusa Overwhelmed as 7,000 Migrants Arrive in Two Days

Lampedusa, a small Italian island with a population of less than 7,000, has been inundated with 7,000 migrants in just two days, prompting the island’s mayor and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to issue warnings about the overwhelming situation. The island has long been a primary destination for people crossing from North Africa, making it a critical point in the European migration crisis.

Mayor Filippo Mannino expressed his concerns, stating that the migrant crisis had reached a “point of no return.” He highlighted the dramatic increase in arrivals, saying that Lampedusa, which has always welcomed migrants, was now facing unprecedented challenges.

The UNHCR representative for Italy, the Holy See, and San Marino, Chiara Cardoletti, described the situation in Lampedusa as critical and emphasized the need to prioritize the removal of people from the island. Urgent actions are being taken to restore normality, with approximately 5,000 individuals already relocated within the past 28 hours.

The recent influx of migrants is mainly attributed to political instability in Tunisia. Previously, most migrants came from Libya and were rescued by charity NGO ships and Italian rescuers before reaching Lampedusa. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) now fears that the numbers will continue to rise following the devastating floods in Libya.

The situation in Lampedusa has prompted Germany to postpone its participation in a European voluntary solidarity plan aimed at relocating asylum seekers. French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin also acknowledged the increasing migrant flows at the French and Italian border, attributing it to the destabilization in Libya and Tunisia.

Many migrants who arrive in Lampedusa and are then transferred to the Italian peninsula attempt to cross the border into France. Darmanin announced significant reinforcements to address the situation at the border and combat illegal immigration, urging other countries to dedicate resources to border control.

Lampedusa’s facilities, operated by the Italian Red Cross, are currently housing thousands of people despite being designed for only 500. The president of the Italian Red Cross, Rosario Valastro, expressed hope for relief following the surging arrivals.

As of September 14, a total of 125,928 people had arrived in Italy, similar to the numbers seen in 2016 during the Syrian war. However, Flavio Di Giacomo of the IOM pointed out that the number of arrivals in Lampedusa is now significantly higher. The absence of the Libyan coast guard, along with the desperation of migrants held in detention centers in Libya, may further impact arrivals in the coming weeks.

Italy’s Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini characterized the arrivals as an “act of war” and pledged to take extensive measures to halt them. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been negotiating with Tunisia to address the issue, but the plans have faced obstacles in Brussels.

While Meloni has not directly commented on Lampedusa, she emphasized that the focus should be on stopping the arrivals rather than relocation. Italy is under pressure to find a solution within its own coalition.

The situation in Lampedusa highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Italy and other European countries in managing the influx of migrants. Urgent international cooperation and support are needed to address the crisis effectively.