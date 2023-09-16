Ovidio Guzmán Extradited: Charges, Possible Sentences, and Parallels with El Chapo’s Fate

United States authorities have confirmed the extradition of Ovidio Guzmán, son of notorious drug trafficker Joaquín Guzmán Loera, commonly known as El Chapo. Ovidio Guzmán was recently taken from the Altiplano prison in Mexico, where he had been held since his apprehension by security forces in early 2023. The United States government has stated that Guzmán will face justice in the country, just like his father, who was one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel.

It is reported that Ovidio Guzmán has been sent to the city of Chicago, in the state of Illinois, where he will be tried for a variety of charges. Among these charges is drug trafficking, as the Sinaloa Cartel is known for its involvement in the sale, distribution, and manufacture of the synthetic drug fentanyl. Fentanyl has caused a significant health crisis and addiction problem in the United States.

In addition to drug trafficking, Guzmán is accused of crimes against health, carrying firearms, and the trafficking of marijuana, heroin, methamphetamines, and cocaine. The US State Department had previously offered a reward of $5 million for any information leading to his capture. The accusations against Guzmán also include incitement to crime, bribery of officials, murders, kidnappings, and violent crimes against law enforcement. He has also been implicated in the escape of his father, El Chapo Guzmán.

Guzmán had sought to delay his extradition to the United States but was unsuccessful. The exact length of his potential prison sentence in the US is currently unknown. However, given the number and severity of the crimes he is accused of, it is speculated that he may face a fate similar to his father, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a federal court in New York.

The extradition of Ovidio Guzmán marks a significant development in the ongoing battle against drug cartels operating across borders. It is a clear message that no individual, regardless of their familial ties or criminal notoriety, is exempt from the pursuit of justice. The United States, along with its international partners, remains committed to prosecuting those involved in organized crime and ensuring that they face the consequences of their actions.