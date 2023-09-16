CELEP EP acquires thermal generation equipment for the Quevedo and Santa Elena II plants – Diario La Hora

The Quevedo and Santa Elena II plants will benefit from the equipment.

With the purpose of guarantee electricity generation service During the dry season, the National Government, through the Electric Corporation of Ecuador (CELEC EP), acquires 37 internal combustion generator sets that will allow the generation of 63 MW (megawatts) for Quevedo and Santa Elena III thermal power plantsequipped with this type of generation units.

He amount The budget for this acquisition is $65.82 million, without VAT, which are financed with the Corporation’s own resources. The incorporation of units is framed in generation replacement which was oriented to the service of the oil sector.

With the support of the respective technical and legal analysis, and the approval of the Board of Directors of CELEC EP, chaired by the Coordinating Company of Public Companies, the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the Planning Secretariat, the purchase was made through direct contracting processes to the manufacturere, which resulted in better costs and shorter delivery times.

The pre-contractual process, which began in April, is supported by a requirement from the National Electricity Operator (CENACE) to guarantee the supply of electrical energy during the dry season. The contract was awarded on August 3, after complying with all the requirements established in the Law. It is expected that The first generating sets arrive in the country at the beginning of December and the rest of the teams until March.

This acquisition is part of the actions taken by CELEC EP to guarantee the electricity generation service during the dry season, which includes the maintenance management of generation plants for 191 MW, and the recovery of 312 MW that were unavailable.