Ford: Reduces the prices of its electric F-150 pickup to counter Tesla and GM

Ford has cut the prices of the electric version of its best-selling pickup truck, the F-150, by up to 17 percent in a bid to counter competition from Tesla and General Motors.

In doing so, Ford reversed the price increase it had implemented over the past year. Now, the starting price for the F-150 Lightning Pro model, the most affordable version of the electric truck, is $49,995, about $10,000 less, albeit higher than the April 2022 introductory price of $39,974.

GM began building an electric version of its Chevrolet Silverado pickup earlier this year as Tesla revealed over the weekend that it had built its first Cybertruck. “The electric car market is changing rapidly and we must adapt to stay competitive,” said Martin Gunsberg, a Ford spokesman.

