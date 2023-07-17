stop with this madness of war and nuclear power»- Corriere TV

The intervention of the Italian physicist Carlo Rovelli at the preview of Christopher Nolan’s film on the father of the atomic bomb J Robert Oppenheimer

«Everyone should see this beautiful film by Nolan. The questions this film raises are not just about the 1940s and general problems concerning the ethics of science, but are burning issues today,” Rovelli said at the New York preview screening of Christopher Nolan’s film about the father of the atomic bomb J Robert Oppenheimer. (here the piece of the New York correspondent Viviana Mazza) —. The Doomsday Clock that is supposed to estimate the risk of nuclear catastrophe has never been closer to midnight. Oppenheimer’s concerns are ours. He said that international cooperation was the only way out: a

a message that we should discuss more today, while so much international politics seems to be driven by the desire to prevail and win. And the scene in which Oppenheimer sees his friends burning alive should give us pause.” In the second part of his speech, Rovelli added: «For scientists, the Russians are friends, the Chinese are friends. The scientific community should tell the politicians: stop this madness».

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 4:39 pm

