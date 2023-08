The detail has not escaped social network users: the video has gone viral

After scoring the penalty that gave his Al Nassr the final in the Arab Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated by making the sign of the cross. Public expression of the Christian faith is prohibited in Saudi Arabia, and the gesture has not escaped users of social networks. In the video, the images of the Portuguese champion’s celebrations.

August 10, 2023 – Updated August 10, 2023, 2:52 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook